Maailma aasta pressifoto 2020 võitjad

People chant slogans as a young man recites a poem, illuminated by mobile phones, before the opposition's direct dialog with people in Khartoum on June 19, 2019. - People chanted slogans including "revolution" and "civil" as the young man recited a poem about revolution. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) FOTO: Yasuyoshi Chiba, Japan, Agence France-Presse