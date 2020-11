(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on November 24, 2020 shows Boxer Roy Jones Jr (L) on July 15, 2017 and Boxer Mike Tyson (R) on August 02, 2019 in California. - Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. insisted they are preparing for a bruising battle when the two fifty-something fighters face each other in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles. Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 54, will be fighting for the first time in 15 years when he meets four-division world champion Jones, 51, at the Staples Center on November 28. (Photos by Randy Shropshire and Joe Scarnici / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) FOTO: RANDY SHROPSHIRE/AFP